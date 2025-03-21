The annual ‘Great British Spring Clean’ gets under way in Lynn this weekend.

Harding’s Pits Community Association (HPCA) will be welcoming volunteers to go along and help undertake a ‘deep clean’ of the Harding’s Pits Doorstep Green and adjacent areas, on Saturday.

Richard Harpham, HPCA chairman, said the ‘Great British Spring Clean’ is an annual nationwide event that first started in 2016.

Volunteers will be doing a 'deep clean' in town this weekend

He said: “At Harding’s Pits we have organised an event every year since to encourage local residents to come and help us clean the site before vegetation begins to grow.”

HPCA volunteers litter pick the Doorstep Green throughout the year, but if the association can get a few more volunteers for the Spring Clean, it will be a good opportunity to extend their clean-up to other areas.

Richard added: “Of course, it is disappointing that so many people drop the litter in the first place and we would rather our visitors took their litter home.

This event has been organised every year

“Much of what we pick up is cans and bottles that should be recycled, but it is often difficult for us to organise that.”

If you want to join this year’s Spring Clean go along to the meeting point in the north-west corner of Winfarthing Avenue Playing Field for 9.30am on Saturday morning.