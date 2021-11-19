Vote to name new unit at the hospital

Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital is appealing to the local community to help it name a new outpatient’s unit.

The new unit will open in January next year and is possible thanks to £20.6 million national emergency capital received which will allow QEH to improve services and enhance the environment and experience for patients, their families and staff.

Specialties that will be housed in the new outpatient unit include urology, pain service, and rheumatology, gynaecology outpatients, antenatal care, obstetric ultrasound, and a day assessment unit for pregnant women.

The public is encouraged to vote for one of five names, which are the most popular nominations from QEH staff: Duke of Edinburgh Unit, Emerson Unit, Mountbatten Unit, Prince Philip Unit, Holkham Unit.

Voting closes at midnight on Sunday, November 21, and people can vote online at the QEH website

Denise Smith, chief operating officer at QEH, said: “This exciting development for the Trust is the latest addition in modernising our facilities and digitising our hospital, which will further improve services and patient experience alike at QEH.”

The programme of work also includes refurbishing wards by April 2022 including creating a dementia-friendly ward for the elderly, a new maternity bereavement suite and two new MRI scanners.