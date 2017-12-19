Voters urged to comment now on West Norfolk ward boundary reform plans

Voters in West Norfolk are being urged to have their say on proposed boundary changes in the borough, before it is too late.

There is now less than a month left of a public consultation on proposed borough council ward reforms, which will see seven current councillors lose their seats.

And, with final proposals due to be published in the spring, the Local Government Boundary Commission for England says now is the time for residents to get involved.

Commission chairman, Professor Colin Mellors, said: “We want to make sure ward boundaries across King’s Lynn and West Norfolk reflect the identities and interests of local communities as well as delivering electoral fairness for voters.

“This is your last chance to have your say before we finalise the recommendations.”

The commission is proposing to reduce the number of elected councillors from 62 to 55 and the number of council wards from 42 to 35.

Under the new setup, two wards would have three councillors and 16 would elect two councillors, with the remaining 17 having a single representative. All but four of the current wards are affected by the proposals.

The consultation closes on January 15 and final plans are expected to be in place in time for the next borough council elections in 2019.

Comments can be made online at https://consultation.lgbce.org.uk/node/9806, by emailing reviews@lgbce.org.uk or writing to The Review Officer (King’s Lynn and West Norfolk), Local Government Boundary Commission for England, 14th floor, Millbank Tower, London SW1P 4QP.