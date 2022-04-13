Residents of the East View Park site in West Winch have concerns over "fire safety" and "access to the site for emergency vehicles".

The site has 19 units, which are furnished as residential homes and is occupied by residents who are over 55, many who have health problems.

Bryan Lovewell, who has spoken out about the issues, has been in contact with the Chief Fire Safety Officer for the county council following "issues with site owner Charles Smith".

He said: "We love living here it's a great place to be, but we've paid thousands to live here and expected more fire safety precautions, it's being treated like a caravan park but it's residential.

"We've spoken to the owner but haven't been able to get hold of him, there's also no warden on site. If there was a fire we have people here who are disabled and would be trapped and unable to get

out, the way the site is designed a fire truck wouldn't be able to get in and out properly."

Mr Lovewell claims that on March 10 Mr Smith moved out of the Park with no forwarding address and "since that move he appears to never answer his mobile phone or reply to e-mails".

Mr Smith said: "Safety at the park all 19 caravans at east view are serviced by 2 47kg gas bottles that are delivered and fitted by trained professionals. It's sad to say that we have had to have ambulances to the park and there has never been any issues.

" As I own and run the park but do also own and run several other caravan parks we are in the process of appointing a caretaker that lives on site we run a residential caravan park here at east view it is not assisted living.

"We will continue to run east view as a residential caravan park we have and pay for a yearly inspection to be carried out by the council and they have not flagged up any concerns in the past with the park but have praised the park and said what a lovely development it is.

"Yes I no longer live at the park but I have sent out letters to all the residents with my contact email and phone number and have had calls and emails from people there. I been in contact with who ever needs me I visit the park on a weekly basis to go over any concerns."

Mr Lovewell said: "Some residents have become quite concerned about several issues regarding the site especially fire Precautions, therefore I contacted Norfolk fire brigade on behalf of the residents by e-mail to inform them of our concerns.

"In addition to this action I contacted the local authority housing standards office in Lynn, who are responsible for issuing the residential licence and dealing with the safety and operation of the site."

On the March 18 Ms Amy Searle who is the housing officer from the housing standards office made a visit to the site for an inspection, she was met by several residents who again raised their concerns regarding the overall operation of the site and the fire safety issues.

Mr Smith has said "Ms Searle concluded her report saying there were no concerns with safety on the site".

Mr Lovewell said:"Ms Searle took a number of notes and agreed the site was not being administered properly, she informed the residents that she would be back in touch with some form of action plan, as of March 25 we have as yet not received any form of correspondence."

"The majority of residents have paid between £140k - £150k in cash for these homes, as you are unable to obtain a mortgage, due to the buildings being not of normal structure, in addition to the initial cost each residents pays £147 per month for ground rent and £113 per month for council tax."

A spokesperson from the County Council has said: "The local district council, in this case Lynn and West Norfolk Borough Council, would be the people to speak to on site safety as the local housing authority. This would go through their Environmental Health team who would have been the ones who visited the site, and the fire service would have played a supportive role.

Fire officers have offered to meet residents about the fire concerns but, at the time of writing, residents haven’t taken up this offer."