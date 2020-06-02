Concerns have been raised over the emergence of new types of scams which try to take advantage of vulnerable households in Norfolk during the Covid-19 lockdown.

More than 2,000 online fraud attempts have been identified and blocked in the past month, according to the UK’s National Cyber Security Centre, including fake online shops and websites which attempt to steal user data, and fraudulent adverts.

It is estimated that scams cost the UK economy up to £10bn each year with the average victim losing over £3,000.