A wacky and wonderful cafe bar is set to open its doors on the high street after hosting a soft opening of 60 invited guests.

With a unique concept of menu and decor, it is a unique and welcome addition to the town centre.

A warm welcome from the owners and staff who have been recruited as hosts and hand picked for their personalities make the Tipsy Teapot a place to remember.

Tipsy Teapot on Lynn High Street is wacky and wonderful (49433039)

Walking in is like stepping in to wonderland with the wow factor at every turn.

Their menu includes drinks such as banana puffles, grand flamingles, high societeas and double bubble quaffs. Flamingos rule the roost and Mingo Keith is a personality in himself standing one leggedly guarding the upstairs bar.

Tipsy Teapot serve wacky mocktails and cocktails such as the Banana Puffle (49432154)

The owners, Mr and Mrs Tipsy have worked hard to get their new venue ready. Mrs Tipsy said: "We have worked constantly for just over a year and called in the cavalry of friends and family to help."

The decor is lively and fun and they have used salvaged and reclaimed items wherever possible. She said:"Everything is second hand, upcycled, recycled and sustainable and living a new life. The chair is made out of Heras fencing."

The bathroom has a definite wow factor and no doubt many selfies will be taken and uploaded to #tipsyteapot.

Tipsy Teapot on Lynn High Street is wacky and wonderful and the bathroom is a selfie hotspot (49432414)

Food will be served and the owners want customers to experience more than just a drink. Mr Tipsy said:"Its about the whole experience, bringing our own style and something different. The team have been recruited on personality, to make you feel like you've had a good time, something extra to boost your mood."

Tipsy Teapot on Lynn High Street is wacky and wonderful (49432074)

They are hopeful that more Tipsy Teapots will open there doors in East Anglia in the future and their first night proved popular with the guests, some described it as amazing, unique and amazing.

The venue officially opens its doors on Tuesday from 5pm.

Opening hours for the first week between Wednesday and the Sunday (August 1) are midday until 11pm.

Thereafter every week the venue will open from Thursday to Sunday between midday and 11pm serving its loose teas, unique blend of coffee and its full drinking menu.

Advance bookings can be made by calling 01553 768600 (booking is a necessity).

For a unique and memorable experience go to the Typsy Teapot at 9 High Street – a magical wonderland you might not want to leave.