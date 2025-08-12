A thought-provoking, hard-hitting open-air drama, tackling issues of organised drug gangs and youth knife crime, is to be performed in a town centre.

Justice in Motion will be presenting CODE at Lynn’s Tuesday Market Place on Friday in a free performance from 1pm to 4pm.

The drama will focus on County Lines and knife crime through a blend of physical theatre, parkour, trials bike stunts, live rap and music.

Don't miss this powerful show highlighting youth exploitation. Pictures: Isha Photography/Simon Vail

Set on an urban playground, the production thrusts audiences into the raw realities faced by young people exploited by organised drug crime gangs.

The award-winning theatre company said it promises “heart-pounding action and powerful storytelling inspired by true case studies as CODE peels back the layers of a hidden underworld, exposing the intricate and dangerous networks behind knife crime and County Lines operations”.

“This production isn’t just a show - it’s a wake-up call. CODE is a daring, adrenaline-fuelled journey that brings these critical issues into sharp focus, capturing both the relentless peril and the fierce resilience of a generation caught in the crossfire of systemic exploitation,” the company said.

A scene from Justice in Motion's CODE which is coming to Lynn. Pictures: Isha Photography/Simon Vail

“On a purpose-built outdoor set, the story follows Nicky, a vulnerable teenager drawn into a world of coded messages, gifts, threats - and dangerous decisions.

“The show takes a hard-hitting approach to how young people are groomed into gangs, drug running, and knife crime-issues often misunderstood or unseen.”

The Oxford-based company has been invited to perform in town by North Lynn’s Beacon Church following support from the Audrey Muriel Charitable Trust and Active Norfolk.

“We are thrilled to bring CODE by Justice in Motion to King’s Lynn - a powerful and thought-provoking performance that shines a light on the hidden realities of exploitation,” said Rev Jon Price, team vicar at The Beacon.

“As a church, we believe in justice, dignity, and hope for every individual. This production aligns with our calling to stand up for the voiceless and challenge injustice in all its forms.

Hard-hitting, thought-provoking drama is coming to Lynn. Pictures: Isha Photography/Simon Vail

“We invite the community to join us for this unforgettable event that has breathtaking stunts combined with rap to bring a pertinent message.”

Justice in Motion brings social issues to life through dynamic, movement-based performance. From modern slavery and migration to exploitation and loneliness, the company uses theatre, workshops and public engagement to spark dialogue and inspire positive change.

Its mission is to educate, inform and move audiences emotionally and physically - helping them see the world, and their communities, through a new lens. The play is said to be suitable for all ages.

County Lines networks continue to exploit vulnerable young people across the UK, with the Children’s Society estimating as many as 46,000 children may be involved in this form of criminal exploitation.

Since the launch of the UK Government’s County Lines Programme in 2019, authorities have dismantled over 5,627 lines, resulting in more than 16,500 arrests, and issuing over 8,800 safeguarding referrals.

Knife crime also remains a major threat to youth safety. In the year ending March 2024, there were approximately 50,500 offences involving a sharp instrument in England and Wales - an increase of 4.4% from the previous year.

Most alarmingly, 83% of homicide victims aged 13 to 19 during this period were killed using a sharp weapon, underscoring the devastating toll these crimes continue to take on young lives.

The company said CODE was created to raise awareness and provide communities with tools to respond. The show introduces audiences to the digital programme - a free, digital resource offering practical guidance on spotting signs of exploitation and accessing local support services.

Norfolk Police has been successful in a number of County Lines arrests and, along with The Beacon Church, last year embarked on an ambitious project to crackdown on organised crime and anti-social behaviour to improve its area and rebuild communities.

Called the RISE North Lynn programme, it involves a number of partner agencies including the police, fire service, housing associations, councillors and church leaders.