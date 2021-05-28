Walk-in coronavirus vaccination clinics planned at King's Lynn Corn Exchange

Two walk-in coronavirus vaccination clinics will take place at Lynn's Corn Exchange this weekend, health officials have announced.

The sessions are intended to provide second doses of the AstraZenica vaccine to people aged 50 or over, who received their first dose before April 3.

People in that category, healthcare workers and patients with increased risk factors, are being invited to attend sessions on Saturday and Sunday, between 3 and 6pm.

Mass Coronavirus Vaccination Centre now open at the King's Lynn Corn Exchange, Tuesday Market Place...Vaccination Centre Parking Area TMP. (44205435)

Anyone who does attend the sessions is asked to bring along their vaccination card.

Health chiefs say more than three-quarters of people living in the Norfolk and Waveney region have now received at least one dose of a Covid vaccine, while 50 per cent have had both doses.

NHS Norfolk and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group chief executive Melanie Craig said: “Getting the vaccine is the single most important step we can take to protect ourselves, our families and our communities against Covid-19 with the jabs saving thousands of lives already.

“Our vaccination teams continue to work incredibly hard to protect patients from Covid-19. Please come forward for the jab once you get the offer – it could save your life and protect your loved ones.”