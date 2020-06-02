A donation scheme has been launched by King's Lynn Town to boost the playing budget at The Walks for the 2020-21 campaign.

Entitled the Walks War Chest, the scheme has been bought in to assist manager Ian Culverhouse with his squad building and a target of £50,000 has been set

The Linnets are still waiting on a verdict as to which league they will be playing in as National League chiefs wait on a decision on how the English Football League will conclude the season.