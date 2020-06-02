Home   News   Article

King's Lynn Town launch donation scheme to boost playing budget for 2020/21 campaign

By Greg Plummer
-
greg.plummer@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 12:27, 02 June 2020
 | Updated: 12:28, 02 June 2020

A donation scheme has been launched by King's Lynn Town to boost the playing budget at The Walks for the 2020-21 campaign.

Entitled the Walks War Chest, the scheme has been bought in to assist manager Ian Culverhouse with his squad building and a target of £50,000 has been set

The Linnets are still waiting on a verdict as to which league they will be playing in as National League chiefs wait on a decision on how the English Football League will conclude the season.

Read more
FootballKings Lynn

More by this author

Greg Plummer
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE