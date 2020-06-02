King's Lynn Town launch donation scheme to boost playing budget for 2020/21 campaign
Published: 12:27, 02 June 2020
| Updated: 12:28, 02 June 2020
A donation scheme has been launched by King's Lynn Town to boost the playing budget at The Walks for the 2020-21 campaign.
Entitled the Walks War Chest, the scheme has been bought in to assist manager Ian Culverhouse with his squad building and a target of £50,000 has been set
The Linnets are still waiting on a verdict as to which league they will be playing in as National League chiefs wait on a decision on how the English Football League will conclude the season.
Read moreFootballKings Lynn
More by this authorGreg Plummer