A wallet and cash have been stolen during a raid on a home in Downham.

Police are appealing for information following the burglary which happened on Elizabeth Avenue between Thursday, January 4 and yesterday.

Anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area between the dates stated, or anyone with information, should contact Det Con Sam Harris at Lynn Police Investigation Centre on 101.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.