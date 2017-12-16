Walpole St Peter pupils chat to care home residents

Children from the reception class at Anthony Curton Primary School, in Walpole St Peter, paid a visit to Burman House Care Home to sing Christmas songs and chat to residents.

The youngsters were accompanied by their teacher, Rebecca Bass, and other teaching assistants. Miss Bass said: “The children were adorable with the elderly residents, who in turn, were delighted to listen to and enjoy our youngest children entertaining them.”

Pictured above, children talking to care home residents. Picture: SUBMITTED.