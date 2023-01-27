A man who was wanted by police in connection with an attempted burglary and a fail to stop after a collision was arrested yesterday, officers confirm.

23-year-old John Lowe was arrested in Wisbech and initially was wanted alongside his 19-year-old brother, Jimmy Lowe.

Jimmy handed himself into police shortly after an appeal to the public was released last week.

John Lowe (62107594)

John was taken to Lynn's Police Investigation Centre for questioning and officers would like to thank the media and public for their help with this matter.