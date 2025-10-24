A man wanted on recall to prison has been arrested after he attended somebody else’s court hearing.

Anthony Schonfelder, 42, from Lynn, was apprehended by police outside the town’s magistrates’ court at 2.49pm on Thursday for breaching his licence conditions.

He was spotted sitting in the public gallery for another person’s court case when his whereabouts were reported.

Anthony Schonfelder was arrested outside Lynn Magistrates' Court on Thursday

Officers rushed to the site and handcuffed Schonfelder as he was leaving the building with a woman.

It has been confirmed that he will now be sent back to jail.