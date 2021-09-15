A wanted Downham man has been arrested after police appealed for help to find him.

Officers were hunting for 28-year-old Jack Stacey, of Landseer Drive, who was wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his licence.

An appeal was launched earlier today to find Stacey, and in the last hour, police have said his luck had 'finally ran out' as he had been arrested at an address in Lynn.