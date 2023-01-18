Police are asking for help to find a wanted man who has links to the Lynn area.

Mark Taylor, 42, of no fixed address, is wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his licence.

Taylor, who is also known as 'Spike', is described as white, about 6ft, medium build with medium length, thinning, fair hair. He may also have a beard.

Mark Taylor. Picture: Norfolk Police

He is wanted from Norwich and is thought to have links to that area as well as Lynn.

Anyone who may have seen Taylor or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact Norfolk Police on 101.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.