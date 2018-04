Touching tributes were made when a war veteran was presented with the Legion D’Honneur at a Royal Air Force Association event.

Borough mayor Carol Bower presented Wing Cdr Vic Stapley, 96, with the award at the annual event, held at Lynn’s Masonic Centre on Wednesday night. Gary Walker, secretary of RAFA King’s Lynn, said: “He was very honoured to receive the awards, but he said it was also sad for him to be the last surviving member of his aircrew.” MLNF18MF04005