Fond farewells have been said to a leading Methodist minister who is retiring after nearly 40 years in the ministry and to another minister who is moving from Lynn to a new post in Ely.

At a farewell last Saturday, warm tributes were paid to the ministry for the past seven years of the Rev Andrew Maguire, who served as West Norfolk Methodist superintendent, but was also Minister at St Faith’s Church, Gaywood, where Anglicans and Methodists worship and enjoy social activities together.

Church members from around the West Norfolk Methodist Circuit came together for a service of hymns and prayers and to say their farewells to the Rev Maguire and his wife, Helen.

Rev Andrew Maguire is in the centre , with his wife, Hellen, to his left, with the Rev Catherine Dix (14189954)

Those gathered last Saturday were also saying a fond farewell to the Rev Catherine Dixon who, in a few years in the area, has become a popular figure.

Her love of TV’s Strictly Come Dancing was reflected in the “glitter” ball given as one of her leaving gifts.

She was also given a miniature silver shoe because of her passion for shoes.

Rev Dixon will be taking up the post of Methodist minister based in Ely.

Also moving on from the local circuit is Deacon Irene Tafirenyika who, after three years of working with children and families in Downham and Hilgay, is assuming a new post in the Redhill and East Grinstead circuit in Sussex.

Rev Maguire told the gathering at Gaywood Church Rooms that he had thoroughly enjoyed his seven years in West Norfolk.

His involvement in the area’s churches and chapels had been a “great blessing” for him in the final years of his 38-year ministry.

He and his wife are moving to Ely in retirement.

“It has been good for me to share my ministry with everyone in the circuit and thank you for all your love, care and support,” he said.

Rev Maguire and the Rev Dixon were each presented with a leaving cheque.