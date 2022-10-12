Residents struggling with the cost of living will be able to visit community buildings in West Norfolk to stay warm this winter.

One such place is Downham Community Hub, based in the town hall, which opened as a warm space for the first time today.

Each Wednesday, the town hall will be open from 10am to 2pm to welcome those "struggling in the current economic climate".

Downham Market Town Hall. Picture: Google Maps

Toast, soup, jacket potatoes and tea and coffee will be on offer to visitors for free, while puzzles, games, magazines and books will also be available.

The warm space, which will be open every Wednesday (except December 28) until March 29, is being provided by Downham Town Council, supported by Morrisons, The Salvation Army volunteers and Dan Jordan, who supplied jacket potatoes for free on opening day.

Officials said the facility, which can accommodate up to 150 residents, is available on a first come, first served basis.

Meanwhile, the Bridge for Heroes veterans' charity based in Lynn has also registered as a warm space for anyone who has served in the military and their families.

The charity has two facilities, a drop-in centre in South Clough Lane and an activity centre in Nelson House, on the North Lynn Industrial Estate.

Helen Taylor, CEO of Bridge for Heroes, said: “We recognise the difficulty and concern that many of our beneficiaries’ face as a result of the enormous rise of energy costs.

"That is why we took the decision to register as a 'warm space’."

Bridge for Heroes at South Clough Lane in King's Lynn

The charity is offering anyone who has served in the military, irrespective of unit or time served, together with members of their immediate family, a safe, warm space for them to use where they can also enjoy a hot beverage and, where necessary, hot food, all served from the centre’s kitchen.

Its centres are open Monday to Friday from 10am to 4pm, with the South Clough Lane centre also open from 10am to 2pm on Saturdays.

According to the Warm Spaces website, Stoke Ferry's The Bluebell pub-cafe has also registered as a warm space.

To help provide charities and community groups with establishing warm spaces, Norfolk Community Foundation has created a Community Hot-Spot Fund, allowing organisations to apply for grants of £2,000.

"The funding could be used in many ways including creating a new warm space in a village hall that provides community members with the opportunity to have a cup of tea and a chat, by creating a partnership with a venue in a community such as a café or pub, or by helping to support the costs involved in running a current group or increase its capacity," a statement on its website says.

"Every community hot-spot will have a sticker displayed to help identify places people can go, and a website has already been created showing a map of warm spaces."

For more information, visit norfolkfoundation.com/funding-support/grants/groups/community-hot-spot-fund

