Warning after West Norfolk residents report phone scam

A number of West Norfolk residents have been targeted by a telephone scammer claiming to be from BT Group.

Elderly residents in North Runcton and Clenchwarton have reported receiving calls claiming they are eligible for a refund of £64.28 from BT Group this week.

Both Norfolk Police and Action Fraud, the national cyber crime reporting centre, say they have not been made aware of the calls.

But a resident from North Runcton said he was contacted by a fraudster at around 5.30pm on Wednesday, and was asked to provided their personal and bank details in order to complete a hoax refund.

A householder in Clenchwarton also reported a similar call that evening.

Action Fraud says residents should not give out any personal information, including names, address, bank details, email or phone numbers, to organisation or people before verifying their credentials.

On their website, they said: “Be extremely wary of post, phone calls or emails offering you business deals out of the blue. If an offer seems too good to be true, it probably is. Always question it.

“Destroy and preferably shred receipts with your card details on and post with your name and address on. Identity fraudsters don’t need much information in order to be able to clone your identity.

“If you have been a victim of fraud, be aware of fraud recovery fraud. This is when fraudsters pretend to be a lawyer or a law enforcement officer and tell you they can help you recover the money you’ve already lost.”

For more information or to report a fraud, call Action Fraud on 0300 1232040.