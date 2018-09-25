Warning as King's Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital ponders service cuts

Removing services would do significant long-term damage to Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH), politicians and staff representatives fear.

The warning comes as members of the QEH’s board prepare to consider proposals for short-term service suspensions, including halting elective surgery and cancer treatment at a meeting today.

QEH Theatre renovation. (4373495)

Papers published yesterday said urgent measures were needed to address a long-term shortage in nursing capacity, which had worsened during the summer.

They suggested a temporary closure of the QEH’s Marham Ward, for up to six months, would be the most sustainable option to pursue without wider NHS support, though a combination of several measures is their preferred approach.

But North West Norfolk MP Sir Henry Bellingham has said he will fight any attempt to halt those services.

He stopped short of saying they represented a step towards the potential future downgrading of the hospital, but added: “You’re looking for short-term fixes, but it would be foolish to do that.”

Staff representatives say they had been assured the idea of cutting surgery and cancer treatment did not originate from the hospital itself but had followed talks with NHS Improvement

But Darren Barber, chairman of the hospital’s joint staff consultative committee, said they would be a “complete travesty and disaster” if they were implemented.

He added: “I do feel this is a political movement to merge or share services which is not in the interests of West Norfolk.”

The idea is one of three main options to be considered by members of the trust’s board which will meet this morning to address continuing staff shortages.

The proposals come after the hospital was placed into special measures when it was deemed inadequate by the Care Quality Commission earlier this month.

Papers on the issue, released yesterday, said vacancies had risen in recent months to a peak of just over 18 per cent.

The report went on: “The ongoing nurse staffing shortage has to be considered a factor in the staff’s ability to consistently deliver safe and effective care, as highlighted in the CQC inspection report.

“There is therefore a need to urgently review the current nursing resource and review the options available to ensure patient safety is not compromised either in the immediate, short or longer term.”

The report sets out four options for action, one of which is to recruit additional agency staff.

Thirty such staff , working a total of 54 shifts, have been recruited to work until the end of the month.

Another option is to shut the Marham surgical ward, and halting surgical work including for cancer patients and those whose cases are deemed urgent by consultants.

The paper said the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital had agreed to work with the trust, but added: “The details have yet to be defined, so it cannot be guaranteed that a full solution can be put in place for this cohort of patients.”

The third option is to close the medical Oxborough ward, which would require some seven fewer admissions to the hospital each day.

Officials suggested the measure would have “significant” positive benefits for the provision of both nurses and doctors, although concerns were also raised about the potential impact on staff morale.

A fourth approach, which is the board’s preferred option, would amalgamate elements of each proposal.

Officials say each of the options under consideration should be seen as short-term, lasting for between three and six months, while “an enhanced recruitment programme is rapidly and robustly implemented”.