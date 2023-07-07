A thunderstorm warning has been issued for the weekend.

The Met Office has put out a yellow warning for Saturday, which includes risks of heavy rain and thunderstorms.

It predicts potential storms throughout the day from Scotland to the south coast of England, including the entire East of England.

“Heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected over parts of the UK on Saturday,” the Met Office warned.

Yesterday the Met Office revealed they expected temperatures to reach as high as 30C this weekend.