Thousands of runners will be heading to Lynn on Sunday, May 4, for the return of the region’s biggest road running event, the Bespak GEAR 10K.

Inspiring runners and athletes alike will be lacing up their trainers to take part in what is a now a firm favourite in the town’s running calendar.

Organised by Jane Tomlinson’s Run For All, in partnership with West Norfolk Council, the event organisers are reminding runners, spectators, residents and visitors that a number of the town’s roads will be closed or have access restricted for the race.

Runners at a previous Lynn GEAR 10K

Runners will set off at 9.30am and the race will start and finish in the Tuesday Market Place.

For safety reasons, there will be road and junction closures as well as the suspension of a number of Traffic Regulation Orders between 4.30am and 4pm on race day.

There will also be some parking suspensions around the route including and not limited to: London Road, Boal Street, King Street and the Tuesday Market Place from 4.30am to 1pm.

Parking on the Tuesday Market Place will be prohibited from 4.30am.

The rest of the closures on route will be enforced from 8.30am including: King Street, Purfleet Place, South Quay, Boal Street, Church Street, Saturday Market Place, High Street, Norfolk Street, Tower Street, St James Street, Stonegate Street, Millfleet, St James Road, London Road, Wisbech Road and Clenchwarton Road.

The final closure on route will be re-opened for 1pm with London Road and Clenchwarton Road being re-opened around 11.15am to 11.30am.

For full details of the road closures and other traffic restrictions visit: https://www.runforall.com/media/k5rb5cx0/2025-gear-10k-road-closure-poster.pdf

Tristan Batley-Kyle, operations director at Run For All, said: “As with many major running events, some road closures are put in place to ensure the safety of the participants and spectators.

“We would like to apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused. All closures will be lifted as soon as possible.

“We are excited to return to King’s Lynn for what promises to be another fantastic event in the town.”

The 10K is expected to raise tens of thousands of pounds for a number of good causes including its official partner charities; 8:56 Foundation, Break, the Jane Tomlinson Appeal, Linnets in the Community, The Purfleet Trust, QEH King’s Lynn Charity and West Norfolk Deaf Association.

The event also incorporates the Bespak GEAR 10K Corporate Challenge which is open to teams of at least five battling to become champions.

Rather than competing as individuals, participants will work collectively to cross the line in the quickest combined time.

There will also be the Mini GEAR 1.9km route for children aged from six of all abilities. Organisers are encouraging those with any special considerations to get in touch in order to make sure everyone has the best experience on the day.

Each finisher will receive a medal and all finishers under 18 receive a T-shirt.

Entries are still open for both events, go to www.runforall.com to enter.