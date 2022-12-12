Home   News   Article

Warning over icy roads in King's Lynn as driver 'fortunate' to have walked away from Saddlebow crash

By Rebekah Chilvers
-
Published: 13:55, 12 December 2022
 | Updated: 13:57, 12 December 2022

A driver was lucky to have walked away from a crash near Lynn this morning, police have said.

The driver, whose car ended up on its side in a ditch on Low Road in Saddlebow near Lynn, was "fortunate not to be injured and walked away", they said.

It happened just after 10am today.

Officers are now warning motorists to drive carefully on the icy roads after some snowfall overnight.

