Warning over scale of Brancaster homes plans

Community leaders in a West Norfolk village have claimed plans for a new housing development ignore their vision for the area.

Proposals to demolish an existing home on Main Road, Brancaster, and build five new homes in its place, have been backed by borough planning officials.

They have recommended the scheme is approved by West Norfolk Council’s planning committee when it meets next Monday, January 8.

But the village’s parish council has opposed the application, submitted by GCC Developments Ltd, because it says it contradicts the aims of the neighbourhood plan that villagers voted for in a referendum in 2015.

The authority said: “It is inevitable that the vast majority of these will be second homes given their scale.

“This is contrary to the views expressed in the Neighbourhood Plan.

“The villages already have a lively second home market which is acceptable, but it does not need increasing until certain facilities are considered and improved.”

Residents also argued that the plan said homes should be replaced on a like for like basis rather than what is proposed.

But planning officers said the proposal could meet the requirements of the village’s plan, as well as other planning policy guidelines.

They added: “The applicant has demonstrated that this number of dwellings can blend in with adjacent properties and areas to maintain the form and character of the village without significant impact on the landscape and scenic beauty of the nearby area of outstanding natural beauty.