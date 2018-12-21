Warning to stay vigilant after woman speaks out about husband's assault in King's Lynn

A woman from Lynn is urging people to stay vigilant after her husband was attacked on a cycle path at the weekend.

The couple, who have asked to remain anonymous, said it happened at a similar location to another assault in Lynn on Sunday, which prompted a police appeal for witnesses.

The attack has also made the pair, who have lived in the town for decades, think twice about their usual routines.

The woman said: “It seems like there’s a pattern going on down there.”

The assault happened between 3.45pm and 4.15pm on Saturday on the path near KES Academy and King’s Lynn Academy after a group of men asked him for a cigarette.

When he said he could not help, they demanded money. When this request was again declined, the man, who is 62, was assaulted.

The woman said their neighbours were walking their dogs when they found the man “trying to stagger home”. He suffered a broken nose, a cracked rib and cuts to his eye and face. He was taken to A&E following the incident, where he was given stitches, a CT scan and an X-ray.

“It’s classed as minor superficial injuries but I think it’s more luck than judgement that he wasn’t more seriously injured,” the woman added.

“It worries me that actually, whoever they are, as long as they are getting away with it, the aggression and violence might get worse.

“They might cause someone serious damage.”

Not only has the attack prompted the couple to highlight the safety issues in this location, but it has also changed how they feel about walking alone in the area.

“It wasn’t even late at night when this happened and there were plenty of people milling around.

“It’s made us rethink all of those things that we would usually do, we’re really cross that we have to think twice about what we do now.”

A police spokeswoman confirmed that they had received reports of the incident but could not give further details of whether they believed the two assaults could be linked at this stage.

They are appealing for information following the assault on Sunday, which happened between 6pm and 7pm.

A man in his 30s was walking along Gaywood Road, near to the One Stop shop, when he was asked several times by a group of men and women if he had a cigarette.

Officers said when the man refused he was assaulted by up to three people who then chased him towards Tennyson Road.

The man suffered minor injuries.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or anyone with information, should contact PC Steve Staples at Lynn Police Station on 101.