Warning to van owners in Downham Market

Residents are being warned to be vigilant in the Downham area after thieves targeted a number of vehicles overnight.

Two vans were broken into on Retreat Estate and three further vans were broken into on Otter Close, Grimshoe Road and Smeeth Road in Marshland St James between 5.30pm on Wednesday, February 21 and 7am on Thursday, February 22. Tools were stolen from all the vehicles.

Sergeant Michael Synnott said: “We are in the early stages of our enquiries into these incidents which I believe are linked and I would urge anyone who may have information to contact police.

“I would also like to remind residents to be vigilant and ensure their vehicles are as secure as possible.

“Please take some simple security measures, such as blocking access to doors by parking close to buildings or other vehicles and parking in well-lit areas.

“Please also report any suspicious behaviour to police on 101 or dial 999 if you believe a crime is in progress.”

Police have issued vehicle security advice and say do not leave anything on display and if you cannot take your belongings with you, lock them in the boot before you start your journey.

They said: “Fit an electronic immobiliser, this will prevent the car from starting. Mechanical immobilisers, such as steering wheel locks, are a good alternative to electronic immobilisers. Fit locking wheel nuts.”