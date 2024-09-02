Bail issued after non-appearance at court of King’s Lynn man accused of shoplifting
Published: 06:00, 02 September 2024
A man accused of shoplifting can expect a knock on the door after he failed to appear before magistrates at Lynn on Thursday.
Barry Pegg, 68, of Highgate, Lynn, was due to appear accused of stealing alcohol worth £9.60, from Sainsbury’s in the town on June 26.
However, he failed to turn up for the hearing on Thursday morning, and prosecutor Abdul Khan asked magistrates to issue a warrant for his arrest not backed for bail.
The magistrates agreed to the request.