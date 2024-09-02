Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Bail issued after non-appearance at court of King’s Lynn man accused of shoplifting

By Sarah Cliss
-
sarah.cliss@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 06:00, 02 September 2024

A man accused of shoplifting can expect a knock on the door after he failed to appear before magistrates at Lynn on Thursday.

Barry Pegg, 68, of Highgate, Lynn, was due to appear accused of stealing alcohol worth £9.60, from Sainsbury’s in the town on June 26.

However, he failed to turn up for the hearing on Thursday morning, and prosecutor Abdul Khan asked magistrates to issue a warrant for his arrest not backed for bail.

Barry Pegg, 68, of Highgate, Lynn, was due to appear accused of stealing alcohol worth £9.60, from Sainsbury’s in the town on June 26. Picture: File image
Barry Pegg, 68, of Highgate, Lynn, was due to appear accused of stealing alcohol worth £9.60, from Sainsbury’s in the town on June 26. Picture: File image

The magistrates agreed to the request.

Courts Kings Lynn Sarah Cliss
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE