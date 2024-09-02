A man accused of shoplifting can expect a knock on the door after he failed to appear before magistrates at Lynn on Thursday.

Barry Pegg, 68, of Highgate, Lynn, was due to appear accused of stealing alcohol worth £9.60, from Sainsbury’s in the town on June 26.

However, he failed to turn up for the hearing on Thursday morning, and prosecutor Abdul Khan asked magistrates to issue a warrant for his arrest not backed for bail.

The magistrates agreed to the request.