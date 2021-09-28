Watch:Discover King's Lynn releases video to show the town centre in a positive light

Discover King's Lynn has released a new video showing highlights of the town centre in Lynn.

They said on the website: "The Town Centre is at a pivotal moment; now more than ever, we need to come together to strengthen the future of our town and our businesses."

The video shows the changes in town centre in the last five years, including the street rangers and the farmer's market.

Lost in Translation Circus in Kings Lynn town centre. (49784596)

Footage of the street performances at the end of summer can be seen.

It highlights covid support and signage, as well as training courses that take place within town.

Now, the organisation is looking to the next five years.

They said: "We're pleased to present the business plan for our proposed second term, which is 2022 — 2027.

"Thank you for all your contributions that have helped to formulate this Plan.

"Learn about our shared priorities for the next 5 years, the actions that we will take to deliver them and how we will work with you and others to do it.

You will be sent ballot papers by October 15, the ballot closes on November 11 at 5pm."