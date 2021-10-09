Phenomenal make-up artist Cameron Quinn from Lynn has shared an array of Halloween looks on social media.

With some designs taking hours to complete, the creative beauty expert showcased his unique designs on TikTok.

In years past Mr Quinn has done "30 days of Halloween" where he did a different look for each day, but this year he has shown a different side to the creative process by producing video content.

Fright night Credit Cameron Quinn (52075635)

Some notable looks include an Asian china inspired half face, a 'Chucky' style doll face and a colourful demon.

Mr Quinn said: "Halloween means so much to me because it takes me back to where it all started with my love for make-up.

"When I was a teenager my sister to used to work in a nightclub in Lynn and every Halloween she would dress up to go to work and do her make-up as a really spooky character.

China doll Credit Cameron Quinn (52075608)

"She was really good at special effects so I would always beg her to show me how to do it.

"She would use liquid latex with pieces of toilet paper and layer it on her face to create 'skin' and then paint foundation over it.

"It would then be cut and filled with fake blood to create realistic looking scars- I was mesmerised."

Cameron Quinn's Halloween looks Credit Cameron Quinn (52075638)

Mr Quinn taught himself to re-create the spooky looks through YouTube to reach the level he is at now.

He said: "With everything back open my career has been non-stop! Now it's time to get into that Halloween spirit and celebrate with the best way I know how- make-up!

"It's my favourite time of the year where I can get creative with the special effects and have no boundaries.

Groom of Chucky? Credit Cameron Quinn (52075632)

Harley Quinn and the Joker Credit Cameron Quinn (52075619)

"Whether it's a clown, mummy or a zombie- the list is endless with this season."

Mr Quinn also celebrated pride month with a series of make-up looks to raise awareness about homophobia.

When Mr Quinn isn't perfecting his villainous visuals he works at Just Essentials in Lynn and No4 studio- to follow him on TikTok go to @cameronquinnmakeup