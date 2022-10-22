A ‘masterplan’ to transform the Southgates area of Lynn could see a major roundabout removed.

Council proposals could see travel routes through Southgates, which has functioned as the southern entrance to the town since the 15th century, completely altered – but the South Gate itself will be protected.

Councillors behind the masterplan say they want to ‘change the way people travel around the area’ by reducing bottleneck congestion and promoting alternatives to driving.

Early artist impressions provided by West Norfolk Council suggest the Southgates roundabout may be removed completely, with routes under South Gate being pedestrianised.

Last month, Norfolk County Council submitted a Levelling Up Fund bid to the Government for the £24million King’s Lynn Sustainable Transport and Regeneration Scheme – some of which may be used to boost the Southgates regeneration, with an announcement expected later this year.

Now, residents are being asked to provide their thoughts on the plan as part of a public consultation.

Cllr Richard Blunt, West Norfolk Council’s cabinet member for regeneration and development, said: “This plan has the potential to transform the Southgates area and bring forward significant economic benefits for the town.

“It aims to change the way people travel around the area by reducing the existing ‘bottleneck’ problems for cars, while promoting alternatives to car travel. These are bold ambitions but realising them could make this one of the most exciting improvements to Lynn in decades.

The consultation can be completed at www.visionkingslynn.co.uk/southgates-masterplan - or at Stories of Lynn or Tuesday Market Place drop-in on October 28.

Tom Rudd, town planner at urban developer BDP – which contributed to the masterplan – says he hopes it can ‘prioritise Lynn’s unique heritage’, reduce the dominance of vehicles, and better connect existing communities, the town centre and natural assets.

He added: “Together, we want to design a celebrated place that provides the entrance to Lynn that it deserves, contributes to high quality sustainable growth, and provides an exemplar approach to tackling climate change.”