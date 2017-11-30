Watches stolen in Grimston burglary

Two watches have been stolen from a property in Grimston after two men told the occupant they were there to collect money.

Police are appealing for information following the burglary on Lynn Road which happened at about 2.30pm on Tuesday, November 28.

Officers say after the men told the occupant they were there to collect money, they walked into the address and stole the watches before making off.

Anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area at the time of the incident, or anyone with information, should contact Det Con Marie Lloyd at King’s Lynn CID on 101.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.