Over 650 homes in the Wootton area now have access to water again after a burst pipe left people dry over the weekend.

The water was reported to be back on this morning, Anglian Water have apologised for the disruption caused.

The cause of the water shortage was a burst pipe, which will be repaired.

Emergency water supply to resident at Ullswater Avenue, South Wootton. MLNF-22MF070199

A spokesperson for AW said: “We’re incredibly sorry for the inconvenience and frustration caused by this weekend’s burst pipe, and the subsequent interruption to the local water supply. We know this couldn’t have happened at a worse time.

“Our teams have worked around the clock since the incident began to get things back to normal. Our priority has been to get water flowing back to customers’ taps, and while that took longer than we at first believed it would, changes we made to the way our pipes and pumps work mean water was flowing again by Monday morning.

"Whilst many people had no access to water, communities in King's Lynn pulled together to make sure people stayed hydrated and clean during the heatwave."

Water main at Springwood. Anglian Water present. MLNF-22MF070198

LynnSport provided people with drinking water and opened up their shower facilities free of charge.

Councillor Graham Middleton made an appearance at South Wooton Village Hall handing out water bottles for those in need.

The MP for North West Norfolk James Wild has been working with Anglian Water to ensure residents had access to water sooner. He tweeted sympathy for those struggling.

MP James Wild says residents have the right to be angry. (58049240)

Readers kept the Lynn News informed of the unfolding drama over the weekend. May were critical of AW's response, many calling it a "shambles"

Arthur Lee has said not enough has been done, especially during the hot weather.

He said: "2pm on Saturday I first contacted Anglian Water. All they do is constantly fob you off and try to minimise the impact. It’s thousands of homes affected still, not just a few hundred as they make out."

The West Norfolk borough councillor for the Woottons, Graham Middleton, at North Wootton Village Hall with the parish council distributing bottled water. (58028980)

But Peter Child, of South Wootton, paid tribute to everybody who has pitched in over the past few days to help the community.

He said: "The Anglian Water people were getting quite a lot of abuse when they were distributing the water and I really felt for them. They were doing their best.

"The school staff at South Wootton were brilliant offering a place for people to go."