Hundreds of people in The Woottons area of Lynn continue to be without water in the searing heat today as Anglian Water struggle to fix a burst water main in Spring Lane, Gaywood.

Two tankers had arrived in Ullswater Avenue, South Wootton, with water for those without supplied. They had been driven from Bury St Edmunds.

Anglian Water were promising four would be sent to South Wootton Community Hall.

The borough councillor for the Woottons, Graham Middleton, was at North Wootton Village Hall this morning with representatives from North Wootton Parish Council distributing bottled water to those that needed it.

The water went off yesterday lunchtime. Originally it was due to be on again by 6pm, then 11pm but it was still off for some 650 households in the area this morning, although more than 5,000 homes had seen supplies restored.

Mr Middleton said he had gone to Booker's Wholesalers on the Hardwick this morning to get bottled water.

He said: "They were only letting people have three cases each, but I manage to get them to agree to giving me 300 to distribute here and we had a lot of happy people down here.

"It has been been a real community effort.

"We have now run out. I heard there were 200 people waiting at South Wootton Hall waiting or Anglian Water to start distributing down there.

"Apparently it was a 22in pipe that went and they didn't have one that big to replace it. I have heard that people up the Grimston Road to Castle Rising and to Reffley are still off so I think there are still a lot more than 650 people cut off."

Gaywood South LibDem county councillor Rob Colwell said he went down to Spring Lane this morning and reported "It isn’t good. They are 'hopeful' of a 6pm finish but they can’t turn the water off!"

The Orb and Sceptre (formerly the Deer's Leap) and Swan pubs were among local businesses reported to have been forced to close.

Local shops are reported to have sold out of bottled water.

Anglian Water said last night that the burst water main "is proving a complex job that is taking longer than we had originally hoped".

The latest text sent to people said it will be off until 6pm.

Tim Brook, of Hinchinbrook Close, South Wootton, said at 11am: "We've just been told a tanker is coming but still waiting. In our little road we have at least one totally disabled person who can't move from their bed and needs water constantly.

"We have five sets of OAPs that have conditions that require water for pills to keep hydrated and so on.

"We we do not have tanks in the loft so flushing is a major problem. We are using water butts but that is nearly gone. We were told that bottled water would be supplied but once again still waiting it's as though the woman on the phone does not give a damn as it's not affecting her.

"They now say it's going to be 6pm before it's done (don't hold your breath) that would be over 30 hours without water."

Susan Cross, of Grimston Road, Lynn, said: "As pensioners we are told to keep our fluids up in this heatwave because we are a vulnerable group, but we have been without water for 24 hours now.

"You cannot get through to the water company and just get a recorded message. We cannot even prepare foods because there is no water to wash your hand or food. The least the water company can do I’d provide local pensioners with bottled water."

Another reader, Jen May, told us: "We still have no water! The situation is getting desperate now. We have had nothing at all since lunchtime yesterday. The water board keep putting the time back but surely they will need to deliver bottled water soon? We can’t flush a toilet or have a drink during the hottest weekend of the year so something needs to be done!"

Keshavan Madabushi, said he and his wife were both in their seventies and suffered from diabetes. They were staying at their daughter's home in Deas Road, South Wootton.

"We are finding difficult to use toilets due to no water to flushing. We have no water for drinking and are feeling very thirsty."

Mandy Harling, on facebook, told us: "Been without water for 20 hours. Not even been offered bottled water. Nursing homes in area desperate for water. We can't even flush the loo. Not great in this heat. Hope it gets sorted soon!"

Barry Noble, of North Wootton, said: "Our water supply has been off since Saturday afternoon. While I can understand a repair can be a long process, and a fixed time cannot be given to return the mains supply.

"There has been no information provided by Anglian water on providing water bowsers, or information by thier public address system on their vans. I've tried to contact Anglian Water and its a website but no one is answering the telephones. Where are the water bowsers for the elderly? On one of the hottest weekends of the year."

Mr Colwell, said: "The burst pipe some 200m from the worryingly low water level Gaywood River, made me realise how much we take for granted the clean supply of fresh water we have, especially during a heatwave.

"It also made me question whether after the huge profits the water companies make are they properly updating the infrastructure and caring for our natural environment, or has a lack of government regulation led to another problem, with not just river quality but our water supply."

He said among the places affected were the Woodlands Residential Home and they needed bottled water if the community would respond.