In our fortnightly Picture This column, staff at Lynn Museum show a watercolour painting of the town's river…

This watercolour painting by Christopher Thomas Page shows the river, looking north from Purfleet Quay.

Page lived in King’s Lynn from the 1880s until his death in 1952.

A watercolour by C. T. Page of the river, looking north from Purfleet Quay

He took a great interest in the town’s heritage, was a skilled taxidermist, and the first paid curator of the town’s museum and art gallery.

In addition to this, he was an artist and exhibited his own paintings at the museum alongside the likes of Alfred Munnings, Walter Dexter and Frank Southgate.

Visit the Fermoy Gallery to see an exhibition of Page’s watercolours which provide a colourful snapshot of King’s Lynn in the first half of the 20th century.

The details are as follows:

Views of Lynn: The Watercolours of C. T. Page (1866-1952)

15th February – 20th April.

Thursday, Friday, Saturday.

11am – 3pm.

Free admission.

The Fermoy Gallery at St George’s Guildhall, 29 King Street, King’s Lynn PE30 1HA