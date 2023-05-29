Hundreds took to Lynn’s Quay this weekend to watch boats soar across the waters in the Hanseatic Festival of Watersports.

Water ski races, jet skii-ing and powerboat racing with speeds up to 100mph took to the waters on Saturday and Sunday.

It will be the eigth time the free-to-attend event has come to Lynn and has been described as one of the best watersport events in the world.

Many took to Lynn's Quay at the weekend

The event is organised by the Hanseatic Festival of Watersports committee which comprises of Jason Russell, Tom and Michelle Lumley, Andrew Hornigold, Richard Stannard and Dan Roberts with support from West Norfolk Council.

The sun was shining for the the on-water activities, which included under-8s on skis and F1, F2 and F3 ski races.

A Spitfire took to the sky on Saturday and a Hurricane flypast followed on Sunday as part of the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight.

On Saturday, the day ended with live entertainment and fireworks displays and a presentation was given on Sunday.