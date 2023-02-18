Residents still have ongoing concerns about the state of a waterway in Lynn.

There were reportedly eight complaints to the Environment Agency (EA) on Christmas Day regarding the pollution of the waterway near to some shared allotments.

One campaigner for change at the Middleton Stop Drain near The Chase is Barry Tomlin who has continually reported discolouration, dead fish and concerns to the EA since 2017.

Mr Tomlin had noticed some improvement in the water colour and natural habitat after previously alerting the EA to the discolouration.

But since Christmas and over the New Year he fears waste has been pumped in to the water again by a firm nearby.

He said: “This invaluable area has always been cherished and kept in pristine condition by the council.

Middleton Stop Drain near The Chase in Lynn shows further signs of pollution due to alleged waste disposal

“But the state of the waterway, I am afraid to say, is still not good at all.

“It is quite bad.

“Since 2017 the waterway has suffered numerous incidents of gross pollution, killing fish and decimating aquatic insect life.

“Waste has decimated this waterway of its natural inhabitants, fish, birds and insects.

Barry Tomlin has written to the Environment Agency about the state of the waterway

“We can’t see any improvement and it is in a declining state.

“The EA needs to pursue an aggressive policy on waste disposal into this channel which contains sewage and may transport pathogens.

“I understand the EA are strapped for resources but we need to educate people that this pollution cannot happen.

From left to right: Barry Tomlin, Marie Rawlins, residents from the area, Kevin Coyle and Chris Rawlins pictured at the Middleton stop drain in Lynn

“That little green area was such an important place during the pandemic for dog walkers and families.

“It creates a lot of interest.

“The council does a terrific job maintaining the area for the benefit of the residents and it is in tip-top order.

“If only we had a pristine stream it would be a perfect area.”

A spokesperson for the Environment Agency said:“Following reports of intermittent discolouration of the Middleton Stop Drain, we have conducted an investigation and identified the source of pollution, and we will be taking any necessary enforcement action in line with our policies.

“Additionally, to help us monitor the quality of this watercourse, we have installed a piece of equipment called a sonde.

“This allows us to remotely monitor water quality and more effectively respond to changes.”