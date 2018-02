Pupils at Watlington Pre-school are now able to play outside under their new canopy, thanks to the efforts of the school’s dedicated fundraising team.

Fundraisers held a secondhand children’s clothes and toy sale on Saturday to raise money for a school canopy, which will allow youngsters to play outside in all weathers.

Event orgainser Tracey Taylor said: “We had a lot of stall holders and managed to raise just over £200 for a school canopy for the children.”

MLNF18AF02142