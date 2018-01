Have your say

Further discussions are due to take place on mutli-million pound proposals for a new safari park near Watlington.

Peter Hodson, West Norfolk Council cabinet member for performance, told Thursday’s meeting talks are scheduled in the next couple of weeks, which developers hope will move the scheme towards a planning application.

He said: “It’s a very exciting project.”

The meeting was also told that the access to the site was expected to be off Thieves Bridge Road.