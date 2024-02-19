A court heard how a man stole more than £200 worth of groceries “to feed himself”.

Daley Self, 39, of Coulton Close in Lynn, appeared at the town’s magistrates court where he pleaded guilty to two counts of theft.

Prosecutor Holly Postle said that on December 2 last year, Self went into Home Bargains in Lynn and took bottles of alcohol and vapes to the total value of £30.47. He left the store without making any attempt to pay.

Home Bargains in Lynn - where one of the thefts took place. Picture: Google Maps

Five days later, he went into Farm Foods, filled a trolley with £237.73 worth of groceries and walked out of the store.

Self has a total of 21 previous convictions to his name.

In mitigation, Andrew Cogan said: “He has experienced the courts enough to know the best thing to do today was to plead guilty.

“He stole alcohol because he is an alcoholic. A while later he went to look in Farm Foods but he had ran out of money. He went to get sustenance.

“There were quite a lot of goods, he was stealing to feed himself.”

Magistrates ordered Self to pay compensation back to both stores – to compensate for the goods he stole – as well as paying court costs of £50.