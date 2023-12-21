In our weekly From The Newsroom feature, Lucy Carter discusses the local cinema...

Last week, the Lynn News team were lucky to be invited to a special VIP screening of Warner Bros’ Wonka to celebrate the opening of the Majestic Cinema's newly refurbished screen one.

When chatting with Rob Atkinson and James Jervis from the Lynn cinema, we discovered that beautiful original stained glass windows were unveiled during the process.

Reporter Lucy Carter and head of news Rebekah Chilvers in the newly revamped Screen one at Lynn's Majestic Cinema

These windows show the history behind the almost century-old cinema, which was in danger of being demolished in 2001 and replaced with a multiplex instead.

I don’t know about you, but I couldn't imagine Lynn without our cinema, and feel extremely grateful we have one right in the centre of town which still offers tickets at a great price.

I had no idea until head of news Rebekah Chilvers told me that the cinema could have been knocked down 22 years ago.

Like many growing up in West Norfolk, I have lots of childhood memories of watching some of my favourite films there, then later on having awkward first dates in my teenage years.

Friends not from the area who come and visit me often express their shock that we can still go and watch a film on the big screen for a fiver. With prices at cinema chains such as the Odeon costing more than double than that for a ticket.

Screen one, which seats more than 300 people, has been beautifully refurbished, not taking away anything from its beautiful original architecture.

A bigger screen, comfier seats and better sound make it an even better experience. The rest of the screens have previously been refurbished too.

And for those thinking about going to see Wonka anytime soon, it was a great film no matter how old you are, filled with fun and laughter.