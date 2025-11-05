A wide selection of books has been donated to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital by an established Lynn publishing house.

The Roxburgh ward, QEH’s paediatric centre, was visited by Nina Bueno del Carpio and Sarah Rudd from Badger Learning.

They delivered a wide selection of books to the hospital, suitable for children of all ages.

Sarah Rudd and Nina Bueno del Carpio from Badger Learning with Chris Harrison, lead nurse for paediatric day surgery

“Books are a great distraction for young people, and offer them a safe space for their imagination to run wild. Hospitals can be scary places, with lots of waiting around, so the distraction is often welcomed,” said Ms Bueno del Carpio.

The donation was warmly welcomed by both the paediatric staff and QEHKL Charity.

Chris Harrison, lead nurse for paediatric day surgery, said: “We are so thankful. We rely on donations for all the toys and books we have on our wards and units.

“It is because of kind donations like these that we can make the experience of children and young people coming to hospital calmer, more pleasant and less scary. We truly are appreciative.”

Pippa Street, chief nurse at the QEH, said: “We’re incredibly grateful to Badger Learning for this generous donation.

“Books can be a powerful source of comfort and distraction for our young patients.

“Knowing that members of our local community care in this way means so much to our staff, patients and their families.”

If you would like to support the QEH through donations or fundraising, you can contact the QEH charity team at Charity@qehkl.nhs.uk or call 01553 613309