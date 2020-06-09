'We are still here for you', West Norfolk disability service says

A Lynn-based disability service continues to support people to ensure they are receiving the correct welfare benefits during the coronavirus pandemic.

Although clients are unable to visit the West Norfolk Disability Information Service (WNDiS) office in the Tuesday Market Place in person, they can still receive support remotely.

Help is on offer if applications for Personal Independence Payments (PIP) and other benefits are unsuccessful, including providing advocacy at tribunals. These tribunals are currently taking place through phone and conference calls due to the pandemic.