Environmental groups have joined forces for a walk to show their commitment to nature and tackling climate change.

Councillors and members of the public joined the groups to take part in the 2.6-mile stroll around Lynn on Saturday, starting off at the South Quay, taking the ferry and then along the River Great Ouse.

Groups that attended included Extinction Rebellion, KLimate Concern, Friends of the Earth, Norfolk Wildlife Trust, Ryston Rachel’s Hedgehog Hotel, Nature Volunteer Network, Save Our Swifts, Swallows Sand martins and House martins, and Hardings Pits Community Association.

More than 50 people took part in the walk, which ended with a shared picnic at Harding’s Pits where short speeches were made from representatives of various groups.

Trudy Clark, one of the main organisers and founder of Nature Volunteer Network, said: “I was blown away by so many people turning up on such a hot day, it goes to show how important nature is to us all.

“It gives me great hope that five borough councillors took part, and a representative of all the major supporter groups gave us a talk during the picnic after the walk.”

She added: “It was a joyous occasion, although we are very much aware that nature needs our help desperately.

“So many groups coming together like this shows real commitment, and I have no doubt that such commitment will get things done in the very near future.”

Speakers shared stories about the plight of birds, hedgehogs, insects, as well as green and natural spaces and the developments which groups say threaten them.

Borough councillors Michael de Whalley, Jo Rust, Andy Bullen, Rob Colwell and Pallavi Devulapalli all took part in the walk.

Borough councillors took part in the walk, from left: Andy Bullen, Michael de Whalley, Pallavi Devulapalli and Jo Rust

Meanwhile, Robert Shippey from Extinction Rebellion acted as a steward.

He said: “All the groups working together feels like a step-change locally in the ongoing campaign to tackle the climate and biodiversity crises.

“Everyone is needed, and more people are starting to get involved in various ways.”