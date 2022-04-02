We are welcoming nominations for our new charity of the year

Nominations are open for the Lynn News Charity of the Year 2022, a chance for good causes to really have their case put to the public.

The past 12 months has seen the West Norfolk branch of the National Autistic Society feature every week in our paper, highlighting case studies of local children and adults and exploring the sort of challenges they face in everyday living.

Karan McKerrow, of the WNNAS, wrote last week how important the exposure has been.

She said: “We hope this has helped to spread the word to you all about what autism means to each individual family who has written about their experiences and just how unique each autistic person is.”

To be chosen as the Lynn News Charity of the Year we need nominations. A shortlist will then be made and the charities asked to put together a case to be made Charity of the Year, which will appear in the paper and online.

An online and voucher poll will then be held to see who is the most popular.

Please send your nominations to newsdesk@lynnnews.co.uk

The charities should be locally based, but can be branches of larger national organisations.

Prior to the NAS, the Charity of the Year was the appeal for the maternity bereavement suite at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

Mark Leslie, editor of the Lynn News, said: “Please give us the name of your favourite causes ... any one of them could win the vote to be the Charity of the Year and as we have proved over the past few years, having your local paper on your side can provide you with invaluable exposure.

“The past year we have learned so much about autism and how it absolutely doesn’t define a person but can delineate the attitudes they have to face on a daily basis.

“West Norfolk NAS have been brilliant to work with these last 12 months so we very much hope we can find a similar parter going forward in 2022.”