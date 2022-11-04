Following this week’s warning from The Treasury that taxes will be rising to fill a ‘financial hole’, the Lynn News has been chatting to Tuesday Market Day stallholders and shoppers.

Some felt extra taxes would be even more of a burden for them, whereas others still felt they could cope with the expected rise.

Simon Caseley, of GKM Watches on Tuesday Market Place:

Simon said: “The price of stock has gone up and is quite high so that’s affected me.

“Rises are not what you want in business, it’s about cost control, isn’t it?”

Darren Jelley, of the Jelleyfish market stall:

Darren said “As a business, it doesn’t affect me in the slightest, because I don’t pay tax on fish.

“Regarding everything else, like the council putting our rent up, that tax will go up.

“It’s just another way of killing the market.

“Fuel is going to go up, it’s the cost of living isn’t it? It’s just rubbish.

“I’m more concerned about food prices for Christmas.”

Business owners are not the only ones who are suffering. One resident, who wishes to remain anonymous, said: “It’s affected us a lot. We use foodbanks and it’s been an interesting time.

“I don’t blame the government. It’s been quite tricky with the whole Covid thing, and I think nobody knew what was going on and no matter who was in charge, it wasn’t going to be great, to be fair.

“There’s always going to be a bounce back, but we’re struggling every month, there’s just less and less and less.”

However, other residents, brothers Michael and Tony Darling, say it’s not worth worrying about.

Michael said: “I don’t really think about it.”

Tony added: “It’s really pointless worrying about it, what will be will be. Everyone has to pay taxes, it’s been going on for decades, our parents and grandparents suffered. You’ve got to make the best of it.”

Michael and Tony aren’t the only ones who didn’t seem bothered.

Another resident, who also wished to be anonymous, said: “It doesn’t affect us because we’re retired.”