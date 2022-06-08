A protest was held this morning outside the Town Hall in Lynn after members of the fishing industry feel they have been "forced out" following new restrictions on their trade.

Fishermen had travelled from Boston, Cromer and Wells to stand outside the Town Hall at 9am, as a meeting was due to be held regarding fishing restrictions this Summer.

The meeting was being held by a council led organisation called EIFCA(Eastern Inshore Fisheries and Conservation Authority) to rubber stamp the cessation of cockle fishing during it's most prominent season.

EIFCA makes this decision based on a survey held every year, which balances the environmental consequences of fishing with the economical.

The survey, which was held in March, concluded that it wasn't viable for cockle fishing to take place this year, due to predators and over-fishing, causing a dwindling stock in the seas.

Fishermen say they are "not to blame" as they have been under "tight control" for years.

Typically the cockle population would be divided into quotas; one for fishing, one for birds and one for re-populating.

However, EIFCA claims that this year, they have identified a surplus number of oyster catching birds - 2,600 to be exact.

EIFCA have determined that over-wintering birds are to be "sustained as a priority" this year.

Fisherman Kem Badgley says "If you've got feathers they will look after you."

The Norfolk coastline is a tourist hotspot in the Summer, and gives a boost to the hospitality industry and local fish producers.

Lynn and West Norfolk's shellfish producers spoke of their difficulties after Brexit came in, where they saw their lorry drivers stuck in the Netherlands and produce rotting before reaching the facility.

Now they face financial strain amid the cost of living crisis, one that will run through the seams of the companies - from those who man the vessels to those in the warehouse.

Neil Lake, who owns John Lake Shellfish in Lynn, said : "There will be no cockle season this year, and we don't know how we are going to survive this.

"We are going to lose a small fortune, with ten vessels and all of the fishermen out of work. EIFCA did the survey too early, and based their decision on those numbers.

"The cockles haven't finished producing until the end of April, and they did the survey in March."

Mr Lake claims that a private cockle ground, owned by Le Strange, will be "surveyed by EIFCA next week".

Other options such as whelking or shrimping have been "closed off" to Norfolk's fishing companies.

Mr Lake said: "Wherever we turn there is a blockage, if there is no cockle season we could turn to shrimp of whelks - but even that has been subject to measures and excess paperwork.

"Everyone, from our processing factories to those who man the vessels have been affected, and they have mortgages to pay and families to feed. We've tried to talk to EIFCA but they haven't had a dialogue with us in two years."

Lynn Shellfish Chairman Mr Steven John Williamson who runs the Alexandra Dock based company, said: "These are very sad, difficult and worrying times for the commercial fishing industry. We've been under tight control for many years with regards to what we fish and are not to blame for depletion in stocks. The industry works hand in hand with nature we have been fishing in the wash for generations. It must not be allowed that the country can lose fisheries over the precautionary principles EIFCA are setting down."

Abbie Williamson of Lynn Shellfish, has said that: "The Wash has always been sustainable."

This is a sentiment echoed throughout the ranks of the protestors.

Vice President of Boston Fishing Society Roy Brewster said: "For 18 years we haven't had an issue, and now there's no cockle season. Next year isn't looking too good either.

"EIFCA should be helping to run the fisheries as a co-management system but there's no input from their side, we've been bypassed. The IFCA in Kent has a dialogue with the local industry, so why not in this area?

"We want to be able to work, be out at sea. We've been charged the fees to fish of course, and have to fill in zero return form for the shrimp and whelks. So even if we haven't caught anything, we still have to prove we haven't caught anything."

The fishing industry has long been a hands on profession, now steeped in bureaucracy. It costs £700 for a fishing permit, plus an extra £300 - both are non refundable.

Mr Brewster said: "We've paid the licence fee for nothing and we have to fill in those forms for nothing, we've lost out in many ways because of this system."

North Norfolk District Council leader Tom FitzPatrick acknowledged the impact of the restrictions on cockle fishing.

He said: "We've had a meeting with two MP's regarding this to try and find a solution, we understand that the cost of living crisis, rise in fuel and consumer prices has had an impact."

When asked what could be done regarding the livelihood of those unable to work due to EIFCA's decision Mr Fitzpatrick said they were "still trying to figure that out, and figure out a balance".

Wells Fisherman Ashley Mullenger spoke at the hearing, in support of Lynn's fisheries.

Ms Mullenger said: "It has come to out knowledge that there will be no cockle fishery in the Wash this year due to low stocks reported this spring, as the fishery needs to sustain the over-wintering birds as a priority this year.

"It is felt that the absence of cockle fishing and approximately 35 boats, that the knock on effect could be disastrous not only for the industry but for the communities.

"The alternatives for fishermen are as follows: finding work offshore, outside of the industry and this could mean that skilled fishermen are lost to the industry forever. Not only that but the need for a stable income is more important due to the cost of living crisis.. Recruitment of new entrants is harder than ever with little to no support to engage a new generation in the catching sector.

"Another alternative is whelks, which you have already highlighted on this agenda, that there are only the same six boats given access to whelking and their landing is limited.

"With a limited availability of whelks in the Wash attentions may be turned to other areas, which could increase pressure on those stocks and fisherman outside of the wash. Communication with IFCA has not been consistent, which does not help build relationships with yourselves."

The fisherman said to the Lynn News: "Everyone is a stakeholder, and we of Wells support those in Lynn. Everyone has financial commitments and if I were in their shoes I would be terrified, it also impacts mental health. We would be naive to think this won't affect the rest of the Norfolk shoreline and what other fish stocks will be affected."