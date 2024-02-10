A children’s charity which costs more than £50,000 to run each year has been given a donation from Church Farm to keep helping 24 West Norfolk families.

Lynn-based Little Discoverers provides free advice and support for families of preschool-aged children with motor/ movement learning development delays or difficulties.

Stow Bardolph’s Church Farm Rare Breeds Centre selected Little Discoverers as their chosen charity over Christmas as Daniel and Helena Holliday – who work at the farm – used to attend sessions with their daughter Abigail.

Parents and children from Little Discovers receiving the cheque from Daniel and Helena Holliday

From selling reindeer food and collections from donation pots, £1,070 was raised.

Daniel and Helena recently visited Little Discoverers to present the cheque and bought along their sheepdog Rose and two guinea pigs.

Lauren Tuffs, team member at Little Discoverers, said: “Little Discoverers costs over £50,000 to run each year, this money raised makes such a difference to the charity.

Children from Little Discoverers meeting guinea pigs

“Some families of Little Discoverers visited the farm and Santa’s Grotto over Christmas and said how fantastic it was.”

Lauren added: “The children loved seeing the animals and were so gentle with them.

“The children and their families had a lovely time petting the animals and hearing all about them.

“We can’t thank Daniel, Helena, and everyone else at Church Farm enough for raising these vital funds for Little Discoverers. We feel incredibly lucky and are extremely grateful for everyone’s kindness and generosity.”

Two guinea pigs came to meet children from Little Discoverers

Parents and carers attend one two-hour group session a week with their child.

The session includes using multi-sensory input, including music, singing, signing and fun to encourage a child’s motor development.

Little Discoverers receives some support from the NHS, local children’s services and independent fundraising events.

Children meeting Rose the sheepdog

Children from little discoverers met Rose the sheepdog

Children from Little Discoverers meeting guinea pigs

The charity says it is always looking for companies or individuals who are willing to contribute to the charity with their time or skills.