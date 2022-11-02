A woman accused of murdering another at a Lynn flat in April has insisted she and the victim had "nothing to argue" about.

Birute Klicneliene, 50, took to the stand at Lynn Crown Court yesterday where a jury is trying her case, having been charged with the murder of Dace Kalkerte, also 50, at a property in Highgate over the Easter weekend.

Ms Kalkerte was found with serious injuries at around 12.30am on Saturday, April 16. She was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, where she later died.

Police on the scene at Highgate in King's Lynn in April

As she gave evidence in her defence yesterday, Klicneliene said she met Ms Kalkerte for the first time on Friday, April 15 at the victim's allotments on Wardles Chase, where the pair spent the evening drinking with their partners.

When Tracy Ayling KC, defending, asked what the atmosphere had been like at this point, Klicneliene said, speaking through an interpreter: "It was very nice, in general I'm a very cheerful person."

"We were talking and laughing," she added.

Later on in the evening, the women decided to leave the allotments, with the men staying behind.

The defendant said she remembered "stumbling many times" on their journey, with Ms Kalkerte telling her to take it "little by little".

"We were just exchanging jokes, nothing serious. I remember we were laughing when I fell over," she added.

The jury heard that when they arrived at the Highgate flat, Klicneliene asked Ms Kalkerte for somewhere to sleep, which she did until she "started hearing voices and sounds and starting awakening myself".

"The first idea that came to my mind was that the men came back," the defendant said, but she then saw the victim "lying on the ground in the hallway".

Klicneliene said she went to wake her up but found her "covered in blood" and she then "started screaming", at which point the victim's young daughter came in.

"She didn't say anything, I started shouting and she also started shouting and then I said go to the stairs to get help and I don't know where she did go," she said.

The defendant told the jury she put her hand on the victim's chest to try and stem the bleeding, after which she began "banging on all the neighbours' doors", before noticing a man walking away.

"He didn't pay any attention to me and disappeared very fast," she said.

Ms Ayling asked Klicneliene if she remembered being in the kitchen of the flat, where her DNA was found.

"I don't remember but in fact it could have been that I ran into the kitchen," she said.

"I was coming back to see if that woman was still alive and I don't know where I had put my phone. I was running around the flat."

The defence counsel went on to ask if there was anything that might have caused the pair to have an argument.

"There was nothing to argue between us, because I didn't know that person and I'm not an aggressive person," she said.

Ms Ayling asked her what she would say to the prosecution's case that she "lost her temper" with Ms Kalkerte and stabbed her 25 times.

"I say that I didn't commit that offence and in God's eyes I didn't do that," she said.

But when Andrew Jackson, prosecuting, asked the defendant why her "first action" after finding Ms Kalkerte, and believing the assailant might have just left the flat, was to send a young girl onto the landing, Klicneliene said: "I was drunk, I was scared."

"I don't know why, I just sent her to get help," she said, adding that she also "ran to the staircase" soon after.

Mr Jackson went on to ask the defendant why she could not remember being in the kitchen.

"It was probably because we don't see everyday a person lying in a pool of blood and I was shocked," she said.

The prosecutor said that the DNA evidence placed her in the kitchen, and asked: "At some point you stood in her blood in the kitchen in your bare feet, didn't you?"

When she insisted she could not remember, Mr Jackson said: "Well think, Ms Klicneliene, you have been able to remember an awful lot of detail but your mind seems to be blank about this."

She again said she did not remember, and Mr Jackson said: "You do remember, don't you? Because you were in that kitchen and you were stabbing Dace in that kitchen, weren't you?"

Through tears, Klicneliene said: "I have not committed such a horrendous offence and I couldn't."

Mr Jackson went on to question why the defendant told police in interviews that her phone battery had been flat that evening, yet call data showed she had made and received calls just before midnight on April 15.

"I don't know about the phone, I think that was flat or I didn't know how to switch it on because I was so scared," she said.

And the prosecutor asked her why she had not called 999 and say "help", to which Klicneliene answered: "I don't know, I was banging on the neighbours' doors trying to get help."

Klicneliene, of Sir Lewis Street, North Lynn, denies murder.

The trial continues.