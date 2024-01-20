A 23-year-old’s drunken antics in a popular town pub led to an appearance in court earlier this week.

Curtis Harrison, of Hingham Green in Fairstead, was at Wetherspoon in The Globe Hotel on November 27 when his behaviour led to a member of staff alerting police.

He was “being aggressive to members of the public”, and had been approaching fellow pub-goers before deliberately spilling their drinks.

Curtis Harrison was at Wetherspoon, inside The Globe Hotel, when he was drunk and disorderly

At Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, Harrison pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in a public place.

Crown prosecutor Holly Postle said that officers found Harrison on Ferry Street after he had been ejected from the pub, and arrested him soon afterwards.

He had committed no previous offences at the time.

Addressing magistrates, Harrison said: “I just had far too much to drink, and then one thing led to another and that was it.

“I apologise for my actions. I am sure you can appreciate that we have all been there.”

Magistrates, chaired by Ginny Hutton, handed the defendant a six-month conditional discharge.

Harrison, who works at the nearby Duke’s Head hotel on the Tuesday Market Place, will also pay £105 in legal costs and a £26 victim surcharge.