We lived on a food bank parcel: 'In one of the richest economies, is this how we should live?'

Our reporters ate the food bank diet this week, in a bid to raise awareness of food poverty in West Norfolk.

Since the financial crisis of 2008, food bank usage has been on the rise. Once dubbed “American style food banks” by the media, they are now commonplace all across the UK.

The concept that was once alien to the average Brit, has become a lifeline for many.

Eve Tawfick and Jenny Beake ate from the food bank list this week (54813949)

Food banks survive on donations, mostly of non-perishable goods such as tinned food and dried pasta.

In Lynn and Downham, food bank usage increased during the pandemic, and the working poor, which includes those on national living wage, were using them to feed their families.

Lynn News reporters Eve Tawfick and Jenny Beake ate exactly the same diet as a single person from a food bank package to experience food poverty on a first hand basis.

Eve Tawfick and Jenny Beake ate from the food bank list this week (54813940)

The list mostly consists of tinned goods, 500g of pasta or rice, two pieces of fruit, two treats and something called ‘pot luck’ - which could be anything from flour to bread.

Each person is allowed one carton of UHT milk and one carton of juice.

Eve said: “Laying the food out, it seems such a small amount for a week, and although it expands into all five food groups, portion sizes will be significantly reduced to make it last.

Food bank supplies for a week for one person. Picture credit: Jenny Beake (54794523)

“For the first day, I decided to have spam on toast for breakfast, so I wouldn’t use all of my milk for the cereal.

“Bread isn’t on the list, but I chose it as a pot-luck item, due to the lack of carbs.

“I don’t know what I would have done without the bread, as the pasta was finished within two days.

“The one tin of fish served as dinner for one day and lunch for another, and the two tins of spam lasted three days.

“Not even halfway through the week and the meat supply had run out.

“After several cups of tea I began to become concerned about how long the milk was going to last, and found myself weighing up whether it would be more beneficial to use the milk in cereal.

Eve Tawfick and Jenny Beake ate from the food bank list this week (54813943)

“The fruit was gone within a day, as two small pieces of fruit isn’t going to cover the Government-recommended five a day.

“I had a jar of pasta sauce but no pasta to put it on.

“By the third day, I was heating up lentils and using the tin of custard for dessert.

“My energy was low and I started to feel lethargic. Time to use the rest of the milk for a cup of tea?

“I used my two apple pies, which were in the treat category, as an attempt to feel full between meals.”

Reporter Jenny Beake said: “The supply consisted of what I would normally say is stock items- even as a worker I have had to make sacrifices with food and choice.

Eve Tawfick and Jenny Beake ate from the food bank list this week (54813946)

“With this there was a definite lack of fresh produce and I felt limited in what I could bring in for lunch.

“Being mindful of a healthy lifestyle choice and control are important in people’s daily welfare.”

Eve said: “The experience served to highlight the privileges I take for granted.

“When you are deprived of nutritional choice, each food decision you make can pave the way for a future lack.

“You find yourself mentally dividing a tin of tuna, dithering between breakfast cereals and beverages, coming up with infinite combinations of spam surprise.

"These days we are pressurised to consume with wellness in mind, and the wellness industry pulls in millions every year, but for people on the breadline - wellness is an expensive privilege.

“Thousands of Britons are living this way, working over 40 hours a week.

“With the increase in food costs and bills, thousands more will have to join the queue in the coming months.

“Food banks work tirelessly to supply people with as much as they possibly can, including toiletries.

“Without them, many would struggle to survive.”

Both Eve and Jenny agreed that just a few days of living on the food bank packages was a real eye-opener.

It left them hungry and fatigued and made them question the way so many of our fellow citizens are having to live their lives today in what is supposed to be one of the richest economies in the world.